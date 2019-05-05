Okeechobee - John Henry Grounds died May 1, 2019. He was born Nov. 24, 1934 in Amegle County, W.Va. to Henry Marshall and Bertha (Perry) Grounds. He proudly served our country in the United States Marines. A resident of Okeechobee since 1976, he was a member of the Trinity Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, and singing.
Mr. Grounds is survived by his wife of 55 years, Connie Grounds, of Okeechobee; son, Jerry Grounds (Letecia), of South Carolina; daughter, Patricia Smith, of Okeechobee; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Dees officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
