John Kyle Ellis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Kyle Ellis.
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Obituary
Send Flowers

Okeechobee - John Kyle Ellis passed peacefully surrounded by his family June 2, 2019. He was born June 9, 2009 in Stuart, Fla. He was a lifetime resident of Okeechobee.
John is survived by his mother and father, John and Brandy (Raulerson) Ellis; brother, Ethan Ellis, of Jupiter; sisters, Madison Ellis, of Okeechobee, Carlin Ellis, of Jupiter, and Macin Raulerson, of Okeechobee; grandparents, Willa Ellis, Jeanett Blount, and Tommy and Dee Raulerson, all of Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.