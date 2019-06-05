Okeechobee - John Kyle Ellis passed peacefully surrounded by his family June 2, 2019. He was born June 9, 2009 in Stuart, Fla. He was a lifetime resident of Okeechobee.
John is survived by his mother and father, John and Brandy (Raulerson) Ellis; brother, Ethan Ellis, of Jupiter; sisters, Madison Ellis, of Okeechobee, Carlin Ellis, of Jupiter, and Macin Raulerson, of Okeechobee; grandparents, Willa Ellis, Jeanett Blount, and Tommy and Dee Raulerson, all of Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on June 5, 2019