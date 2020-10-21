John Marion Hendricks, 73
OKEECHOBEE - John Marion Hendricks passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic North of Stuart, Fla. He was born March 31, 1947 in Winchester, Ind. the son of Earl and Vera (Clevenger) Hendricks. He was a 1965 graduate of Monroe Central High School, Parker City, Ind., where he played basketball as starting point guard, and also ran both track and cross country, and played ping-pong. Also during high school he was a member of FFA.
John retired after 31 year with General Motors in Anderson, Ind. He enjoyed spending his leisure time deep sea fishing the ocean off Florida's coastline and lake fishing in Indiana and Okeechobee, Fla. He trained coon dogs and enjoyed hunting. He also trained horses with his father and brothers in his earlier years. He most enjoyed loving and spending time with his grandsons.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Andrea Montgomery (husband, Tom) of Unionville, Ind.; a son, Charles Hendricks (wife, Sandra), Saint Cloud, Fla.; three sisters, Wanda Zedekar (husband, Paul) of Muncie, Ind., Eileen Taylor (husband, Bob) of Parker City, Ind. and Debbie Bales (husband, Danny) of Huntington, Ind.; and two grandsons, Daylen Hendricks and Corbin Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Charles; and two brothers, Bobby and Tommy.
With concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family will be having private visitation and services. A public graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Union Cemetery of Windsor, Ind. The family has asked that all those attending the graveside to wear mask and social distance from others.
Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, Ind. has been entrusted with arrangements.
