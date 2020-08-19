1/1
John McDowell Potter II
John McDowell Potter, II, 60
John McDowell Potter, II passed peacefully in West Palm Beach, Fla. on August 3, 2020 at the age of 60 years old.
John was born in WPB, Fla. on December 27, 1959 at Good Samaritan Hospital to John M. Potter and Sandra Peacock Potter. He was raised in Clewiston and graduated from Clewiston High School in 1977 and the University of FL with a BS in Finance and Accounting in 1981. He married Christine Martinez of Clewiston and they welcomed sons John Christian Potter in 1987 and Charles Justin Potter in 1990. He is remembered by his children and family for his love of family and pets. He was a devoted and attentive father who enjoyed his sons' growth and accomplishments.
John was an avid follower of Gator football and conservative politics. In his younger years, he was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in WPB and enjoyed gathering with The Pioneer Family Reunions of WPB.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Peacock Hare of Clewiston; his sons, Christian Potter of West Palm Beach and Justin Potter of Miami; his precious granddaughter, Grace Marie Potter, whom he adored of West Palm Beach; his siblings Jennifer Potter Hoban of Mount Dora, Fla., Kimberly Potter Brown of Houston, Texas, David Gregory Potter of Clewiston, Fla., LeRoy Hare, Jr of Clewiston, Fla.; and many cousins, niece and nephews.
Services were held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Quattlebaum Funeral Home & Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, 6411 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach.



Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
02:00 PM
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
Funeral services provided by
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
5411 Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
5618325171
August 7, 2020
Johnny, You will always be remembered and Love.
Susan Gottlieb
Friend
August 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Susan Gottlieb
