Okeechobee - John S. Baskett, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on Jan. 29, 2019. He was born in Pompano Beach. Johnny, as he was fondly called, relocated over 30 years ago to Lake Okeechobee for a more peaceful lifestyle.

He was predeceased by his wife, Debbie. Together they owned and operated The Happy Hour Tavern and Grill on Highway 441 SE. They were well known for his "Best Steak On The Lake". His hobby was his passion for grilling and food. To him it was doing what he loved for a living.

He will be greatly missed by many and remembered by his brother, David (Pat) and sister, Julia (Steve). He was a proud uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

