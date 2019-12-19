LABELLE - Our brother left this earth, to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2019 in LaBelle.

He was born on August 2, 1944 in Dade City, Fla. to the late John and Agnes (Christy) Balliet. He moved to LaBelle in 1959.

John was one of those people who never met a stranger along his life journey. If you needed anything he would help you out.

John loved showing his cars with the Big Lake Cruiser's Club. He loved dressing up as Santa Claus and seeing the kids faces.

John was always working, he said he just couldn't retire and sit around the house. He worked almost till the end.

John lead an incredible life, he enjoyed it till the end. John, Rest in Peace, save us a place. We will be there. We will surely miss our brother.

Survivors include four sisters: Gloria Seay, Lottie Prosser, Mary Torres, Betty Miller; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents, daughter, Jackelyn; and Brother William.

John's memorial service was Dec. 14, 2019, at the First Christian Church by Pastor W.T. Maddox, Jr.



