Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. "Jay" Ash. View Sign

LABELLE - John W. "Jay" Ash passed away Jan. 26, 2019 in his home.

Jay was born Sept. 12, 1928 in Tampa, Fla., to John W. and Ruth (Rawls) Ash. While growing up, he helped his family on the dairy farm, he also was a cowboy for a while, worked for Exxon Oil for 14 years, and was a harvesting supervisor for Turner Foods for many years. He was married to Nancy Oakes for 35 years. He loved the Swamp Cabbage Festival in LaBelle, attending every year that he was able.

Survivors include his wife, three children, sister, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Dailey; and his son, Jeffrey Ash.

A celebration of Jay's life will be held at his home on Feb. 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made in Jay's name to the Barron Library Large Print Book Fund.

Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.





LABELLE - John W. "Jay" Ash passed away Jan. 26, 2019 in his home.Jay was born Sept. 12, 1928 in Tampa, Fla., to John W. and Ruth (Rawls) Ash. While growing up, he helped his family on the dairy farm, he also was a cowboy for a while, worked for Exxon Oil for 14 years, and was a harvesting supervisor for Turner Foods for many years. He was married to Nancy Oakes for 35 years. He loved the Swamp Cabbage Festival in LaBelle, attending every year that he was able.Survivors include his wife, three children, sister, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Dailey; and his son, Jeffrey Ash.A celebration of Jay's life will be held at his home on Feb. 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made in Jay's name to the Barron Library Large Print Book Fund.Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle. Funeral Home Akin-Davis Funeral Home

560 East Hickpochee Ave

Labelle , FL 33935-5072

863-675-2125 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close