LABELLE - John W. "Jay" Ash passed away Jan. 26, 2019 in his home.
Jay was born Sept. 12, 1928 in Tampa, Fla., to John W. and Ruth (Rawls) Ash. While growing up, he helped his family on the dairy farm, he also was a cowboy for a while, worked for Exxon Oil for 14 years, and was a harvesting supervisor for Turner Foods for many years. He was married to Nancy Oakes for 35 years. He loved the Swamp Cabbage Festival in LaBelle, attending every year that he was able.
Survivors include his wife, three children, sister, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Dailey; and his son, Jeffrey Ash.
A celebration of Jay's life will be held at his home on Feb. 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made in Jay's name to the Barron Library Large Print Book Fund.
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 14, 2019