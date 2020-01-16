LABELLE - John William "Billy" Burchard, passed away Jan. 10, 2020 in Lehigh Acres. He was born March 15, 1954 in Fort Myers to the late Robert Everette Burchard, Sr. and the late Ella Margaret (Forrey) Burchard. He was a lifelong resident of LaBelle.
Survivors include his wife, Neila R. Burchard; two sons, Michael Thielen and Joshua (Ariel) Cline; and four daughters, Rachel (Christopher) Gambele, Ella Marie (Phil) Jourdan, Tiffany (Matthew) Donovan and Trinity Thielen; grandchildren, Preston, Christopher, Arabella, Joseph, Daniel, Leta, Ame, Amelia and Evelyn. He was preceded in death by his son, John Paul Burchard; and brothers, Robert Everette Burchard, Jr. and Easton Burchard.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of LaBelle. Rev. Frank Deerey Jr. officiated. Interment followed in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle. Visitation was Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 16, 2020