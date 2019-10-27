Okeechobee - John "Broide" William Mendell died Oct. 21, 2019. He was born April 29, 1983 in North Palm Beach. A resident of Okeechobee for twelve years, he enjoyed fishing.
Mr. Mendell was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wayne Mendell, and uncle, John McAdams.
He is survived by his mother, Eleanor McAdams, of Okeechobee; brother, Donald Wayne Mendell, of New Hampshire; sisters, Kristy Howell, of Boynton Beach, and Dina Garrett, of West Palm; and uncle, William McAdams.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 27, 2019