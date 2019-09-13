Okeechobee - Johnnie Ruth Fralix died Sept. 11, 2019. She was born March 24, 1946 in Columbus, Ga. to John Murphy, Sr. and Lillie (Morell) Murphy. A resident of Okeechobee since 1962, she was a member of Church of God of Prophecy. She loved her family dearly. She was active in her church and enjoyed caring for her animals and flowers.
Mrs. Fralix was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Fralix, Sr.; great grandson, Cutter Fralix; and brothers, John Murphy, Jr., Charlie Murphy, and Kenny Murphy.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Fralix, Jr. (Lisa), Ricky Fralix (Corinna), and Wynn Fralix, all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Shana Raulerson (Tommy), Jessica Fralix, Dillon Fralix, and Marshall Fralix; great grandchildren, Skylar Raulerson and Addison Raulerson; brothers, Donnie Murphy (Judy), of Aiken, S.C., and Jerry Murphy (Carolyn), of Okeechobee; sisters, Judith Charles and Grace Sheltra Kirk (Billy), all of Indiantown; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 13, 2019