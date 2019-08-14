Okeechobee - Johnny "Buster" Edward Perry died Aug. 12, 2019. He was born April 22, 1955 in Knoxville, Tenn. A resident of Okeechobee since 1967, he worked at Lehman Auto Body for over 25 years. He loved his family and his dogs. He enjoyed entering his 1966 Fastback Mustang in car shows.
Mr. Perry was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Perry; sister, Patricia Perry; and his son, Russell Perry.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pam Perry; daughters, Janet Perry and Tracy Perry, all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Marshall, Joshlyn, Evan, and Kaylie; great grandchildren, Maddison and Reagan; brother, Pete Perry (Marilyn), of Texas; and sister, Susie Wilson (Dickie), of Clewiston.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Rev. Bennie Northcutt officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 14, 2019