Okeechobee - Johnny "Russell" Perry died June 27, 2019. He was born Aug. 7, 1979 in Okeechobee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he owned and operated Russell's New Beginning Construction Company. He enjoyed fishing, boating, motorcycles, and spending time with his children.
Mr. Perry was preceded in death by his grandmother, Viola Perry.
He is survived by his son, Evan Reed Perry; daughter, Kaylie Marie Perry; parents, "Buster" and Pam Perry; sisters, Janet Perry and Tracy Perry, both of Okeechobee; great grandfather, Joe A. Perry, of Texas; nephew, Marshall Perry; niece, Joshyln Watson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 30, 2019