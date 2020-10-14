Jose Olivarez, 67
Okeechobee - Jose Olivarez died September 25, 2020. He was born September 4, 1953 in Phoenix, Arizona. A resident of Okeechobee since 1968, he loved music, dancing, and hot rods.
Mr. Olivarez was preceded in death by his biological dad, Jose M. Olivarez; stepfather, Lupe Gutierrez; grandson, B.J. Olivarez; and grandmother, Mercedes Ocanas.
He is survived by his wife of nine years, Darlene Olivarez, of Okeechobee; sons, Jose Olivarez (Claudia), of Okeechobee, and Elvis Olivarez, of Tampa; daughters, Sylvia Hill, of Okeechobee, Monica Olivarez (David), of Georgia, and Tabitha Hare Stevenson, of Ocala; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Olivarez and Michael Olivarez, both of Okeechobee; and sister, Diana Stark (Brad), of Okeechobee.
Memorial services was held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
