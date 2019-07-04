Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Adam Kajkowski. View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM International Christian Fellowship 233 Clark Street LaBelle , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LABELLE - Joseph Adam Kajkowski passed away June 29, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.

He was born Aug. 21, 1951 in New York, N.Y., to the late Joseph Adam Kajkowski, Sr. and the late Clara (Kading) Slattery. Joseph married Mona Lisa Perez on Sept. 10, 1983; she survives. Joseph was a truck driver for many years, he enjoyed wood working, metal sculpting, riding his motorcycle, bike shows, winning several trophies and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Joseph leaves behind his "Mona Lisa", loving and caring wife of 35 years of Labelle; his beloved sons, Ruben Adam Kajkowski of Tampa and Victor Adam Kajkowski of LaBelle; three beloved grandsons, Victor Adam, Jr., Jordan Adam, and Cris Adam; sister, Daniela Langley also of LaBelle; nephews and nieces, Daniel, Sonya, David and Vanessa Garrett; and many extended great-nieces and nephews and close friends.

Celebration of Joseph's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at International Christian Fellowship Church, 233 Clark Street, LaBelle, Florida with Pastor Sammy Co officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time at the church.

