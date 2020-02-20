Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Arnall Payne. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Community Christian Church 201 North Francisco Street Clewiston , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Arnall Payne, aka "Joe" entered the gates of heaven, surrounded by his loved ones, at Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines, Fla. on Feb. 9, 2020. He passed away after battling complications from progressive Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Joe is survived by his wife and best friend, MaryAnn Payne; his daughters, Michelle Pfefferkorn and Angela Payne-Loudermilk; his son in laws, Paul Pfefferkorn and Shawn Loudermilk; his grandchildren, Krystin, Trey, Michael, Travis, Colby, and Taylor; his sister, Edith Spradlin, and his brother, Wesley Payne.

Joe was born on Jan. 29, 1943 in High Point, N.C. to Clifford Marion and Amelia Jane Payne. He married his soulmate on Nov. 9, 1970. In 1974, they moved to Miami, Fla. and Joe began working for Carolina Freight as a local truck driver where he worked for 25 years. They raised their two daughters, Michelle and Angie in Miami, Fla. where there was never a lack of love and laughter in their home. Until the moment he passed, he was joking and showing his true love and compassion for his family, and how he has always put everyone else first, before himself.

Joe was adored and respected by so many. Anyone who knew him fell in love with his witty sense of humor, his caring soul, and his giving nature. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, genuinely never wanting anything in return. He loved to keep people laughing and playing pranks on anyone he could get one over on. He really got a kick out of that. He was such a bright, shining soul to be around.

Before retiring from Carolina Freight, Joe and his wife sold their home in Miami and moved to Clewiston, Fla. to pursue his love of fishing. He became a fishing guide on Lake Okeechobee for 20 years, where he enjoyed taking his clients out on the water. He was also a dedicated member of Community Christian Church where he was a Deacon/Elder for many years. He was very passionate about spreading the word of God and bringing new members in to welcome them as family into their church. He loved to sing with his wife, where they sang the gospel together at their church and at home.

His family meant everything to him and he leaves behind his legacy of love and kindness within his children and grandchildren, who will carry on his legacy for him. He will be greatly missed by all, but we know he is in a better place where he is laughing, singing, fishing, and eating all the seasoned food he wants.

Joe's body will be cremated prior to a service that will be held at Community Christian Church; 201 North Francisco Street, Clewiston, Fla. 33440 on Feb. 23rd at 2pm. All are welcome to attend to pay their respects.

Our family would like to thank everyone at Memorial Manor Rehab and Memorial West Hospital for helping us and Joe get through such a trying time. Their care and compassion during his treatment helped him leave this earth to be with his Bubba Ninja dog, family, friends, and God with as little pain as possible.





