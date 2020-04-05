Okeechobee - Joseph Lee Pastore died April 2, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1961 in Connecticut to Angelo and Kathleen (Kelly) Pastore. A resident of Okeechobee since 2009, he enjoyed fishing.
Mr. Pastore is survived by his son, Kyle Pastore (Emily), of Stuart; three grandchildren, Olivia, Avery, and Lucas; parents, Angelo and Kathleen Pastore, of Plantation; brother, Michael Pastore, of Plantation; sisters, Laura Pastore, of Missouri, and Donna Pastore, of Ohio.
Services will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 5, 2020