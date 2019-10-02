Okeechobee - Joseph "Paul" Temple, Jr. died Sept. 22, 2019. He was born Feb. 25, 1961 in Fort Lauderdale. A resident of Okeechobee over 20 years, he was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He loved his antique trucks. A man of many talents, he assisted his mother managing Lovie's RV Park. He restored and worked on GMC Motor Coaches.
Mr. Temple was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Paul Temple, Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Temple, of Okeechobee; brothers, Scott Temple (Lisa), of West Palm Beach, and Rodney Temple (Annie), of Fellsmere; sister, Cindy Brummett (Don Lewis), of Okeechobee; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 2, 2019