Joseph "Joe" Wilson Stevens, Jr., 68
Okeechobee - Joseph "Joe" Wilson Stevens, Jr. died October 28, 2020. He was born December 26, 1951 in Belle Glade. He began playing guitar at nine years old and began performing with a rock and roll band in high school. He was known as Jammin Joe and played all around south Florida from Clewiston to the Palm Beaches. He loved all genres of music.
Mr. Stevens was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Stevens, Sr. and Rosa Ward and his sister, Phyllis Harrington.
He is survived by his brother, Jake Stevens (Janis); sisters, Mary Lou Stevens and Janet McKinley (Steve), all of Okeechobee; four nieces; three nephews; and great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
