Service Information
National Cremation
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater , FL 33764
(877)-627-1947
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church
312 N. Parrot Ave.
Okeechobee , FL

Bemidji, MN - Joyce Kleven passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Presbyterian Church, 312 N. Parrot Ave., Okeechobee, FL.

She was the daughter of Walter and Vera Kleven of Larimore, N.D. Joyce was born August 20, 1949, in Grand Forks, N.D. She attended Wheatfield #65 elementary (one room country school), Larimore High School and majored in Math and Economics at the University of North Dakota.

Upon graduation Joyce moved to Bemidji, Minn. and worked for the Bemidji Public School System as a junior high math teacher until her retirement.

She was a member of the First Lutheran Church, sang in the choir, and served as a Stephens Minister. Joyce loved singing and was a member of "Jubilation" sextet with whom she traveled and performed throughout the area.

Joyce is well remembered for her many passions in life -- golfing, dog obedience, photography and her love of friends and neighbors. She was so very filled with the love of her Lord, which was reflected in her ability to capture nature through the lens and sing praises to God.

She is survived by sisters, Nancy (Richard) O'Connor, Shirley (Terry) Jones; brothers, Gary (Connie) Kleven and Paul (Deb) Kleven; special friends, Shirley (Jerry) Froseth.

Joyce loved and was extremely proud of her many nephews and nieces, Tanya (Jerry) Decker, Rodney (Chris) Kleven, David Kleven, Daniel Kleven, Donnie (Julie) Becker, Michael (Paige) O'Connor, Katie (Matt) Baker, Kyle Kleven, Kory Kleven, Brian (Heidi) Lasham, Todd (Amanda) Lasham. She also delighted in each birth of her many great nephews and nieces.

