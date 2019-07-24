CLEWISTON - Joyce LaBlance was born May 11, 1931 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Marvin Lloyd and Margorie Bilderback.

She married George LaBlance September 1, 1948 and was happily married for 23 1/2 years until his passing on March 23, 1972.

Joyce had lived in Clewiston for the last 8 years until she went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, & great-great grandmother. Her entire life was devoted to caring for her family and anyone in need.

She was also preceded in death by one son, George LaBlance II; one daughter, Margorie Cross; two brothers, George and Donald; and one sister, Lona Mae.

Joyce leaves behind her loving family: three daughters, Barbara McLendon and her husband Joseph, Diana Gaines and her husband Randy and Patricia Foster; one son, Michael LaBlance and his wife Debra. Joyce had also been blessed with sixteen grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Joyce will be missed dearly by her entire family.

A memorial service celebrating Joyce's life will be held at Evangel Church on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12 p.m.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



