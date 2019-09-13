Orlando - Joyce Marilyn Vickers died Sept. 9, 2019. She was born July 4, 1948 in Alma, Ga. She graduated from Palm Beach High School, obtained her Bachelor's Degree from University of Florida, and then earned her Master's Degree from Columbia University for Advanced OB/GYN Nurse Practitioner/Midwife. Miss Vickers proudly served our country in the United States Navy for 25 years. She earned the rank of Commander. She enjoyed tennis and jogging.
Miss Vickers was preceded in death by her father, James C. Vickers; and brother, Jimmy Vickers.
She is survived by her mother, Juanita Goolsby Vickers, of Okeechobee; sister, Dianne Vickers Whiddon, of Loxahatchee; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church. Private interment will take place at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 13, 2019