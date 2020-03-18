Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Virginia Strickland Price. View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Send Flowers Obituary

CLEWISTON - Joyce Virginia Strickland Price passed away March 14, 2020 in Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Sept. 8, 1937 in Cotton Plant, Fla., to the late Asa and the late Leone (Williams) Strickland. She married Sherill Max Price; he preceded her in death in 2003. Joyce was a Christian woman who loved sharing her faith and love with anyone she would meet. She will be missed dearly by her entire family and friends.

Survivors include two sons, J.W. Drake of Moore Haven and Sherrill Max Price Jr.; and one daughter, Karen Pelham both of Clewiston; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; one brother, Kenny Strickland of Douglas, Ga.; and three sisters, Norine Gilstrap of Inverness, Josephine Cannon of Pensacola and Arena Thompson of Inverness.

Celebration of Joyce's life was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at New Harvest Church in Clewiston where Pastor Chuck Pelham officiated. Visitation was one hour before the service also at the church. Burial was next to her husband in Ridgelawn Cemetery.

