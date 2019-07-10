Okeechobee - Juan Torres died June 30, 2019. He was born Dec. 10, 1978 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Mr. Torres is survived by his wife, Sandra Carrero; parents, Juan and Reyna Torres; sons, Alex, Juan, and Noel; daughters, Yelena, Dayana, Sofia, Miranda, and Aliah; brothers, Gaudencio, Oscar, and Arnold; sisters, Letty, Norma, Lupe, and Flavia; and host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
