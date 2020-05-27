Juanette Prescott Shirey
1940 - 2020
Okeechobee â€" Juanette Shirey died May 21, 2020. She was born October 25, 1940 in Sebring to Jimmie Prescott and Beatrice (Thomas) Prescott. She was a member of Mobley Creek Baptist Church in Alabama.
A resident of Okeechobee most of her life, she enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, and canning. She served as the Okeechobee Tax Collector for twelve years and was employed there for thirty years.
Mrs. Shirey was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Shirey; and her brother-in-law, James Walker.
She is survived by her son, Gene Cooper (Jessaka), of Okeechobee; daughter, Julie Waldron, of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Taylor, Aubrey, Aidyn, Grady, Derek, and Tyler; great granddaughters, Isabella and Lilly; brother, Seller Prescott (Donna), of Lake Placid; sisters, Faye Walker and Gail Norman (Marshall), all of Okeechobee; bonus children, Michael Shirey (Candy), Kim Godwin (Wayne), Deb Armstrong (Joe), all of Alabama, Amanda Kahoe (Michael), of Cuttler Bay, and Suzanne Churlick (Michael), of Tennessee; and bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren, Heather, Nathan, Daniel, Keith, Christopher, Conner, Hunter, Fisher, MadiBeth, Cullen, Ella, Savannah, Lily, Ryan, Bethany, Megan, and Brandon.
Visitation was 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Basinger Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
