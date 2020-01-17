Okeechobee - Juanita C. James died Jan. 13, 2020. She was born Nov. 6, 1928 in Covington, Ohio to the late Roy and Eva (Baumgartner) Carr. A resident of Okeechobee since 1984, she was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and going to the beach.
Mrs. James was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Dick James.
She is survived by her son, Richard D. James (Wetona), of Virginia Beach; daughter, Terri McGraw (Jerry), of North Carolina; grandsons, Ryan and Joshua; and sister, Pamela Reeves (John), of Ohio.
Graveside memorial services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 17, 2020