Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Bryant. View Sign

Okeechobee - Judith Bryant died Feb. 18, 2019. She was born March 31, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to Clarence Ellinger and Gloria Tammarine. A resident of Okeechobee since 1989, she was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. She loved BINGO and caring for her family.

Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Bryant; granddaughter, Victoria; stepson, Gary Bryant; and brothers, Arthur Ellinger and David Ellinger.

She is survived by her daughters, Melinda Tindell (James) and Charity Arnold (Tim), all of Okeechobee; stepdaughter, Debra Peace, of Ohio; stepson, Bruce Bryant, of Ohio; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael Tammarine (Diedra) and Jeffery Tammarine (Fran), all of Ohio; and sisters, Joan Mangold (Dave), of Okeechobee, and Nita Tammarine, of Georgia.

No services will be held.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





Okeechobee - Judith Bryant died Feb. 18, 2019. She was born March 31, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to Clarence Ellinger and Gloria Tammarine. A resident of Okeechobee since 1989, she was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. She loved BINGO and caring for her family.Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Bryant; granddaughter, Victoria; stepson, Gary Bryant; and brothers, Arthur Ellinger and David Ellinger.She is survived by her daughters, Melinda Tindell (James) and Charity Arnold (Tim), all of Okeechobee; stepdaughter, Debra Peace, of Ohio; stepson, Bruce Bryant, of Ohio; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael Tammarine (Diedra) and Jeffery Tammarine (Fran), all of Ohio; and sisters, Joan Mangold (Dave), of Okeechobee, and Nita Tammarine, of Georgia.No services will be held.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Funeral Home Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee

400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

(863) 763-1994 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close