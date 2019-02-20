Okeechobee - Judith Bryant died Feb. 18, 2019. She was born March 31, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to Clarence Ellinger and Gloria Tammarine. A resident of Okeechobee since 1989, she was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. She loved BINGO and caring for her family.
|
Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Bryant; granddaughter, Victoria; stepson, Gary Bryant; and brothers, Arthur Ellinger and David Ellinger.
She is survived by her daughters, Melinda Tindell (James) and Charity Arnold (Tim), all of Okeechobee; stepdaughter, Debra Peace, of Ohio; stepson, Bruce Bryant, of Ohio; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael Tammarine (Diedra) and Jeffery Tammarine (Fran), all of Ohio; and sisters, Joan Mangold (Dave), of Okeechobee, and Nita Tammarine, of Georgia.
No services will be held.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 20, 2019