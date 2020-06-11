LABELLE â€" Judith F. McClure passed away June 6, 2020 in LaBelle.

She was born Dec. 25, 1940 in Clewiston, Fla., to the late Judson V. and the late Mildred Louise (Ward) Francis.

Survivors include five sons, Kenny Perkins (Terri), Steve Perkins, Sidney Perkins, Kevin McClure (Diana) and Kirk McClure (Cindy); sister, Becky Chastain, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. McClure; sister, Cathy Ratliff; brothers, Rusty Francis and Arthur Francis.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Of LaBelle, LaBelle. Pastor Preston Long officiated. Interment was in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle.

In lieu of flower donations may be made in Judyâ€™s name to the VFW10100, 20 Veterans Way, Labelle, FL 33935.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store