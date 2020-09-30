Judith Kay Johnson, 77

CLEWISTON - Judith Kay Johnson passed away September 23, 2020 in Fort Myers.

Judith was born in Maldin, Missouri to Albert and Nomarie Veatch Deen. She married Clyde Johnson; he survives. She worked as a convenience store clerk in and round Clewiston for many years. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed making new friends, meeting old friends, spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved and knew her.

Judith leaves behind fond memories her loving husband of 50 years, Clyde Johnson; daughters, Karen Davis of Moore Haven, Jennifer Johnson; son, Curtis Johnson; grandchildren, Shawn, Amanda, Rachel; great grandchildren, Aleena, Ashlee, Alexander, Blake, Braylen; and one great-great grandson, Jaxon; three sisters, Shelia, Sondra, and Linda.

Celebration of Judith's life was held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home where a visitation began at 10 a.m. Pastor Jeff Smith officiated the celebration of life. Judith was laid to rest in Ridgelawn Cemetery - Clewiston.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.







