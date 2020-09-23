Judith Morgan Woodrey, 85
Okeechobee - Judith Morgan Woodrey died September 17, 2020. She was born May 2, 1935 in Middletown, Ohio to Carl and Mildred Morgan. A resident of Okeechobee since 2002, she was a member of the VFW Post 10539. A devoted homemaker, her children and grandchildren meant the world to her.
Mrs. Woodrey was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Morgan; and husband of 44 years, Francis E. "Woody" Woodrey, Jr.
She is survived by her son, D. Scott Woodrey (Dianne), of Lighthouse Point, Florida; daughters, Terri Woodrey (James Johnson, Jr.), of Okeechobee, Florida, and Karen S. Fournier, of Gainesville, Florida; and four grandchildren, Scott A. Woodrey (Taylor Puska), of Delray Beach, Florida, Ryan A. Woodrey, of Lighthouse Point, Florida, Thomas A. Woodrey, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Amanda N. Fournier, of Jacksonville, Florida.
No services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to Sloan Kellering Breast Cancer Research or Hospice of Okeechobee.
