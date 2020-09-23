1/1
Judith Morgan Woodrey
Judith Morgan Woodrey, 85
Okeechobee - Judith Morgan Woodrey died September 17, 2020. She was born May 2, 1935 in Middletown, Ohio to Carl and Mildred Morgan. A resident of Okeechobee since 2002, she was a member of the VFW Post 10539. A devoted homemaker, her children and grandchildren meant the world to her.
Mrs. Woodrey was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Morgan; and husband of 44 years, Francis E. "Woody" Woodrey, Jr.
She is survived by her son, D. Scott Woodrey (Dianne), of Lighthouse Point, Florida; daughters, Terri Woodrey (James Johnson, Jr.), of Okeechobee, Florida, and Karen S. Fournier, of Gainesville, Florida; and four grandchildren, Scott A. Woodrey (Taylor Puska), of Delray Beach, Florida, Ryan A. Woodrey, of Lighthouse Point, Florida, Thomas A. Woodrey, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Amanda N. Fournier, of Jacksonville, Florida.
No services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to Sloan Kellering Breast Cancer Research or Hospice of Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
