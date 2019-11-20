CLEWISTON - Judy Nell Vann passed away Nov. 13, 2019 in Clewiston.
Judy was born in Clewiston, Florida on July 23, 1945 to the late Abner Harrison Vann and Hortense Rainey Vann. As a graduate of FAU with a Bachelor's degree, she was first a business teacher for many years at Clewiston High School and then became a State Farm Agent by taking over the Vann State Farm Insurance Agency after her father had passed. Judy ran the agency until her retirement in 2010.
Judy was a loving, caring person who donated to numerous charities. She spent her life helping others and encouraging others to do the same. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clewiston for most of her life and was currently attending Real Life Church of Clewiston.
Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Vann; and her son, Paul Vann.
Judy is survived by her children, Robert Vann (Leann) and Katrina Vann Galindo (Jonathan). She is also survived by numerous foster children who she considered her own, including Margaret Snow, Dawn Seward (Ron), Josey Leyva (Danilo), Candace Fraser (Scott), Anthony Jones, Kim Leon, Sherry Smith DeRossett, Josh Cross and Mark Rubano to name a few. She is also survived by many grandchildren and those who called her grandma because of their love for her.
Celebration of Judy's life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Clewiston, where Pastor Jeff Smith will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the celebration also at the church. Burial will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Judy's memory.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 20, 2019