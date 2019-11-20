Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Celebration of Life 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Clewiston , FL View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Clewiston , FL View Map Burial 4:00 PM Manasota Memorial Park Bradenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLEWISTON - Judy Nell Vann passed away Nov. 13, 2019 in Clewiston.

Judy was born in Clewiston, Florida on July 23, 1945 to the late Abner Harrison Vann and Hortense Rainey Vann. As a graduate of FAU with a Bachelor's degree, she was first a business teacher for many years at Clewiston High School and then became a State Farm Agent by taking over the Vann State Farm Insurance Agency after her father had passed. Judy ran the agency until her retirement in 2010.

Judy was a loving, caring person who donated to numerous charities. She spent her life helping others and encouraging others to do the same. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clewiston for most of her life and was currently attending Real Life Church of Clewiston.

Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Vann; and her son, Paul Vann.

Judy is survived by her children, Robert Vann (Leann) and Katrina Vann Galindo (Jonathan). She is also survived by numerous foster children who she considered her own, including Margaret Snow, Dawn Seward (Ron), Josey Leyva (Danilo), Candace Fraser (Scott), Anthony Jones, Kim Leon, Sherry

Celebration of Judy's life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Clewiston, where Pastor Jeff Smith will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the celebration also at the church. Burial will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Judy's memory.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston





CLEWISTON - Judy Nell Vann passed away Nov. 13, 2019 in Clewiston.Judy was born in Clewiston, Florida on July 23, 1945 to the late Abner Harrison Vann and Hortense Rainey Vann. As a graduate of FAU with a Bachelor's degree, she was first a business teacher for many years at Clewiston High School and then became a State Farm Agent by taking over the Vann State Farm Insurance Agency after her father had passed. Judy ran the agency until her retirement in 2010.Judy was a loving, caring person who donated to numerous charities. She spent her life helping others and encouraging others to do the same. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clewiston for most of her life and was currently attending Real Life Church of Clewiston.Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Vann; and her son, Paul Vann.Judy is survived by her children, Robert Vann (Leann) and Katrina Vann Galindo (Jonathan). She is also survived by numerous foster children who she considered her own, including Margaret Snow, Dawn Seward (Ron), Josey Leyva (Danilo), Candace Fraser (Scott), Anthony Jones, Kim Leon, Sherry Smith DeRossett, Josh Cross and Mark Rubano to name a few. She is also survived by many grandchildren and those who called her grandma because of their love for her.Celebration of Judy's life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Clewiston, where Pastor Jeff Smith will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the celebration also at the church. Burial will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton, Florida.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Judy's memory.Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations