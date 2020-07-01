1/1
Julian Lee Keen
Julian Lee â€œManâ€� Keen, Jr. was born on May 2, 1990 in Naples, FL. He spent most of his childhood in Immokalee, FL and was cared for by his grandmother. In middle school, Julian relocated to LaBelle and found his forever family with Mitch and Tina Wills, Patrick and Mona Oâ€™Bannon, and Hal and Nicole Bennett. Julian was an avid athlete. He was an excellent defensive player and track runner. He was a shoulder to many of his friends and teammates, and quickly became the glue that held them together. His sole desire was to bring joy to others. Whether it was giving a hug or holding a sign on the side of the road, he always found a way to make you smile.
After high school, Julian continued his football career in college, playing for schools in Kansas, California, Tennessee, and Florida while continuously making friends along the way. Julianâ€™s dream was to become a game warden. In high school, he connected with his mentor Pam Steelman who would guide and push him to reach his aspiration. One of the steps to obtain his dream was a Billyâ€™s Swamp Safari, where he tamed alligators. He thrived here, again bringing happiness to all who were around him. From there, Julian continuously worked towards his goal, training, studying, and eventually passing his test to become an officer for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Here he established himself as a great asset to FWC, and did all he could do to bring safety to the community. Whether he was in the boat or in his truck, it wouldnâ€™t take much for Julian to stop and help in any way he could.
Julianâ€™s kindness and generosity were widely known throughout Southwest Florida. He had a desire to see change in his community. He spent time coaching Pop-Warner and high school football, as well as creating a group that taught younger kids the benefits of hard work and perseverance. He had a gift for reaching the younger generation, and challenging them to better themselves as he had done by pushing past adversity and working hard towards improvement. Julian was LaBelleâ€™s son. He is survived by a multitude of people who cared and loved him, deeply.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Julian was held at The Venue at Mudge Ranch on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the LaBelle High School Athletics Program in his name.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
June 25, 2020
I did not know Julian. However, I can see from the outpouring of support, Julian touched many many lives. As a hunter and fisherman I have regular interactions with FWC and a great respect for them as well. Rest easy young man, fore the lord has you in his hands now.
Joshua Scott
June 23, 2020
My thought and prayers are with the family and Friends. I didn't know him but he still respected officer doing his job protect and serve. Our family lost fine officers last year's June 23,2019. Officers name was Michael Langsfdoff. Thank you for your service
Brenda Vogler
Friend
June 22, 2020
There will a New Angle in heaven** You were took to soon**********God Bless you******
frankie vieths
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
Julian was a sweet young man even when he was a young child. He had a smile that would light up any room and was a gentleman from the very first time I met him. He always wanted to help others and I am blessed to have known him. Your love for others and for Jesus was the first thing anyone would see when they met you. You're home now but you will never be forgotten. ❤❤❤
Karen Alderman Metz
Teacher
June 22, 2020
Lost but not forgotten ❤ True love and kindness always lives on
Tiffany
Acquaintance
June 21, 2020
Julian was such a wonderful person inside and out, Always Smiling, But most of all he Loved Jesus, You could seen it all over him, Rest in Peace , You are at home now .....❤❤❤
Tonya Bell
Friend
June 19, 2020
I did not this man. We live in different towns in different states. But I can see he was revered he was a man I would have liked to have known and befriended. He is a loss to all the community. May he be blessed in the open arms of our Lord Jesus as St. Peter opens the gates and roles the red carpet knowing this man has been blessed.
Henry Iagnemma
June 19, 2020
I worked side-by-side with many FWC officers in the Big Cypress Preserve and found them all to be personable, well trained and professional. Julian was loved by his family, friends and colleagues and will be terribly missed. He died doing what he loved; helping people. RIP, Brother.
John Wilkins
Acquaintance
June 18, 2020
It surely is a great loss .. we're going to miss you Batman, You touched so many lives, You we're a great soul.. May the Lord have you in his beautiful glory
Maria Carreon-Arce
Friend
