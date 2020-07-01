Julian Lee "Man" Keen, Jr.

Julian Lee "Man" Keen, Jr. was born on May 2, 1990 in Naples, FL. He spent most of his childhood in Immokalee, FL and was cared for by his grandmother. In middle school, Julian relocated to LaBelle and found his forever family with Mitch and Tina Wills, Patrick and Mona O'Bannon, and Hal and Nicole Bennett. Julian was an avid athlete. He was an excellent defensive player and track runner. He was a shoulder to many of his friends and teammates, and quickly became the glue that held them together. His sole desire was to bring joy to others. Whether it was giving a hug or holding a sign on the side of the road, he always found a way to make you smile.

After high school, Julian continued his football career in college, playing for schools in Kansas, California, Tennessee, and Florida while continuously making friends along the way. Julian's dream was to become a game warden. In high school, he connected with his mentor Pam Steelman who would guide and push him to reach his aspiration. One of the steps to obtain his dream was a Billy's Swamp Safari, where he tamed alligators. He thrived here, again bringing happiness to all who were around him. From there, Julian continuously worked towards his goal, training, studying, and eventually passing his test to become an officer for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Here he established himself as a great asset to FWC, and did all he could do to bring safety to the community. Whether he was in the boat or in his truck, it wouldn't take much for Julian to stop and help in any way he could.

Julian's kindness and generosity were widely known throughout Southwest Florida. He had a desire to see change in his community. He spent time coaching Pop-Warner and high school football, as well as creating a group that taught younger kids the benefits of hard work and perseverance. He had a gift for reaching the younger generation, and challenging them to better themselves as he had done by pushing past adversity and working hard towards improvement. Julian was LaBelle's son. He is survived by a multitude of people who cared and loved him, deeply.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Julian was held at The Venue at Mudge Ranch on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the LaBelle High School Athletics Program in his name.







