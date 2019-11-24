OKEECHOBEE - Julie Ann Horlings was born June 26, 1958 to Joane and Clarence Alger of New York, she passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 11:45 p.m. at the Hospice House of Okeechobee.

Julie was a nurse for 36 years. It was her passion in life, that and her belief in God. The last five years she worked at Raulerson Hospital where she helped train the night shift nurses. She loved being on the Professional Practice Council.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Horlings; her sister, Darlene and husband Robert; sister, Susan and husband George; sister Jan and husband Randy; sister, Kathleen and husband Brian; sister, Billy-Jo and husband Wayne; brother, Brian; brother, Michael and wife Betty; brother, Bruce; Julie's daughter, Angela and her husband Brian; granddaughter, Rebecca and husband Austin; and great-granddaughter, Viviana; stepson, Allan Spade; stepson, Mark Horlings II and wife Meghan; and granddaughter, Fraya; stepson, William and wife Brittany. All will miss her. Julie touched everyone she met. We will miss her deeply. Rest with God Julie.

The memorial will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Okeechobee Church of the Trinity, 1857 Hwy. 441 S.E., Okeechobee, FL 34974



