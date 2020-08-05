June Lee Parker-Heil, 72

OKEECHOBEE - June Lee Parker-Heil was called home to be home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 23, 2020. She was born June 20, 1948 in Pikeville, Kentucky. She resided in Okeechobee County for over 40 years and was a longtime resident at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility. June's hobbies included crocheting, sewing, painting, art and crafts, and playing Bingo. She enjoyed participating in the Okeechobee Main Street Top of the Lake Art Fest and had several of her paintings featured in the Okeechobee Health Care Facilities annual calendars.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott (Felicia) Massie and Ken (Kathy) DeWyer; her daughter, Yvonne DeWyer; her grandchildren, Faith Massie, Gracie Massie, James Massie, Alex Esposito, Micheal Dolley, and John Stephens; her one great-granddaughter, Lily Dolley.

June was devoted to God's word and read her Bible daily. She encouraged her family and friends to keep God first in all things. Proverbs 3:6: In everything you do, put God first, and he will direct you and crown your efforts with success. June had a big heart and would often lend an ear to others and offering her advice. She wanted to help others when possible. June Lee Parker-Heil will be greatly missed by family and friends.







