LABELLE - June Whidden Coffey passed away Nov. 14, 2019, in Lehigh Acres.
She was born Sept. 23, 1951, in Fort Myers, Fla., to the late James Hardy Raulerson and Violet June (White) Raulerson.
She grew up in Immokalee, Fla. and was Homecoming Queen of Immokalee High in 1969.
After 30 years of working as a Paralegal in Naples, Fla., she retired, and was involved in helping run the family business.
June was a beautiful person who helped so many people throughout her life. If she had it, she shared.
She loved Bluegrass, Gospel and Soul music, and she was a very talented singer as well as a great guitarist.
She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and was a Christian, who loved the Lord very much.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Kelly Coffey; two sons, William Griffin Whidden, Stephen Hardy Whidden; four step sons, Joshua Coffey, Joseph Coffey, Jeremy Coffey and Jason Coffey; two step daughters, Jessica Coffey and Jennifer Coffey; one brother, James Hardy Raulerson, Jr./Gwendolyn; two sisters, Rose Raulerson Mason and Marie Raulerson Hays/Randy Hays; as well as many grandchildren, one great grandson, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Wayne Raulerson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 9 a.m., and a memorial service will follow immediately at 10 a.m., at Cowboy Church Ministries, 1330 Sears Road, LaBelle, Fla., with Pastor Frank Dana officiating.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 21, 2019