Justin "Kess" Bulger

Obituary
Kenansville - Justin "Kess" Bulger died Nov. 26, 2019, at his residence following complications due to a pre-existing heart condition. Although Kess was born in Okeechobee, he was a lifetime resident of Kenansville.
Kess was happiest while spending time with his son Tristan. He had a passion for fishing, being on a horse working cows and doing anything outdoors. Kess lit up the room wherever he went. He had a huge heart and loved being surrounded by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Bulger; great-grandmother, Agnes Snyder; aunt, Penny Vause; and grandmother, Mary Hawk.
Kess is survived by his son, Tristan Bulger of Kenansville; his parents Mike and Melody (Hawk) Bulger of Okeechobee; brother, Dodd (Alanda) Bulger of Naples; sisters, Ashley (Robert) Hammock of Moore Haven, Brandy (Cory) Stephen of Okeechobee; the mother of his son, Sarah Wheeler of St. Cloud; and grandmother, Dot Bulger of Okeechobee.
There will be no services at this time.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 4, 2019
