Justin Stanley Yates

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Stanley Yates.

BASSINGER - Justin Stanley Yates passed away Saturday, March 30th, at home. He was a lifelong resident of Bassinger.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vilda Yates; and second wife, Myrtle. He is survived by six children, Marcus (Carol) Vero Beach, Stanley, Georgia, Dennis (Joy) Okeechobee, Celia (Bill) Georgia, Cindy (Sonny) Avon Park, Buddy (Patricia) Okeechobee, 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Grave side services are at 11 a.m., Bassinger Cemetery, April 3, 2019.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.