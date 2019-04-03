BASSINGER - Justin Stanley Yates passed away Saturday, March 30th, at home. He was a lifelong resident of Bassinger.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Stanley Yates.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vilda Yates; and second wife, Myrtle. He is survived by six children, Marcus (Carol) Vero Beach, Stanley, Georgia, Dennis (Joy) Okeechobee, Celia (Bill) Georgia, Cindy (Sonny) Avon Park, Buddy (Patricia) Okeechobee, 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Grave side services are at 11 a.m., Bassinger Cemetery, April 3, 2019.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 3, 2019