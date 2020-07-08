Kameron Alan Carter, 15
Okeechobee - Kameron Alan Carter passed away July 3, 2020. He was born December 1, 2004. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he attended Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church. He played for the Okeechobee Youth Football League, County Recreational Football and basketball, and was a member of the Okeechobee High School Fishing Team - Teen Anglers.
Kameron is survived by his parents, Tim Carter and Angie Baggett "GiGi", of Okeechobee; brother, Brayden Alexander, of Indiana; sister, Kayleigh Carter, of Okeechobee; grandparents, Charles Carter and Charles and Christine Stripling, all of Okeechobee; great great grandfather, Edward D. Duncan, of Indiana; nephew, Mason Carter, of Okeechobee; and numerous aunts, uncles, and friends.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church, 4212 US 441 North, Okeechobee, Florida 34972, with Pastor Donny Raney officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.