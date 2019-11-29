Okeechobee - Kandace Annette McFarland died Nov. 25, 2019. She was born Oct. 7, 1969, in Fort Pierce and a life-time resident of Okeechobee. Kandace was a member of Christ Fellowship Church.
She enjoyed having her family together and spending time with her friends. Her hobbies included bowling, fishing and shopping.
Kandace was preceded in death by Leo and Kathleen Boney, maternal grandparents; Earl and Thelma McFarland, paternal grandparents; W.C. Raulerson, grandfather; Edna Pearl Douglas, aunt; and Shelley Arnold, special cousin.
She is survived by her father, Danny (Peggy) McFarland and mother, Janet (Doug) Raulerson, both of Okeechobee; sister, Danna Jo (Brian Street) McFarland of Okeechobee; step-brothers, Tommy (Shana) Raulerson of Lorida and D.J. (Jessie Ann) Raulerson of Texas.
The family would like to express a special thanks to all of Kandace's special caregivers.
Visitation will be held Tues., Dec. 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Bowen of Christ Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
