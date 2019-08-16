OKEECHOBEE - Karen Diane Henderson passed away on Aug. 9, 2019.
A public viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Miracle Faith Temple Church-God, 1080 NE 16th Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oakview Baptist Church, 677 SW 32nd Street, Okeechobee, FL 34974.
Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 16, 2019