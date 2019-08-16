Karen Diane Henderson

  • "We love and miss you Karen."
    - Mary Hayes
Service Information
Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL
33462
(561)-533-5256
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miracle Faith Temple Church-God
1080 NE 16th Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakview Baptist Church
677 SW 32nd Street
Okeechobee, FL
Obituary
OKEECHOBEE - Karen Diane Henderson passed away on Aug. 9, 2019.
A public viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Miracle Faith Temple Church-God, 1080 NE 16th Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oakview Baptist Church, 677 SW 32nd Street, Okeechobee, FL 34974.
Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 16, 2019
