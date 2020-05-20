Karol Elise Endicott passed away in West Palm Beach on Friday, May 10, 2020. Karol was born in Carmi, Illinois on April 2, 1955 to Leon and Helen Endicott. The family moved to Clewiston, Florida in June of 1962.

Karol was preceded in death by her father, Leon Endicott; her sister, Kristy Eleanor Cochran; her niece, BobiJo Rubio; and her nephew, Robert Cochran.

Karol is survived by her mother, Helen Endicott of Clewiston; her sisters, Kathy Ellen Belcher of Clewiston and Karen Elaine Alkire of Live Oak, Fla.

A graveside memorial service was conducted by Akin-Davis Funeral Home on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Ridgelawn Cemetery officiated by Pastor Jeff Smith of the First United Methodist Church.





