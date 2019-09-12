Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kate White Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Seawinds Funeral Home 3833 SE 18th Terrace Okeechobee , FL 34974 (863)-357-7283 Send Flowers Obituary

Kate White Hamilton passed away Sept. 6, 2019. Kate was born on Dec. 23, 1929, in Randolph County, Ala.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Glenn C. Hamilton; sisters, Carolyn Matthews, Wanda Matthews Bounds (Joel), Faye Brooks and Gail Williams (David); daughter, Patsy Burnett (Sid); grandson, Shayne Burnett; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, R.C White, and Eula Mae Dameron; brothers, Cecile White (Charlotte) and John David White (Susan); son, Glenn C Hamilton, Jr; and grandson, Brian Burnett.

Kate lived in Belle Glade and South Bay, and a resident of Okeechobee for over 50 years. Working in the food industry most of her working life, Kate was the manager of many restaurants and owned two. Kate loved trees and flowers, with trees being her favorite, so much so, she owned and operated a Palm Tree business with her husband. Kate loved her family and homemaking, and was an excellent cook. She loved animals, wanting nothing to go hungry.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 10th at Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory, Okeechobee. For information please call (863)357-7283.





