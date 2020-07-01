Okeechobee â€" Katherine Anne Teagan died June 24, 2020. She was born April 12, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Katherine (Radke) Reichard. A resident of Okeechobee more than 40 years, she enjoyed camping, animals, nature, fishing, and most of all, spending time with her family. She owned and operated Katieâ€™s Pet Parlor for 30 years.
Mrs. Teagan was preceded in death by her mother; sister, Barbara Barker; and brother, Bruce Reichard.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tom Teagan; daughter, Jeanni Bayless (Jack), all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Lea, Shawn, and David; great grandchildren, Charlie and Emberly; brother, George Reichard, of New York; and sister, Susan Rood (Thomas), of New York.
The family received friends for a visitation 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.