Katherine Anne Teagan
Katherine Anne Teagan, 75
Okeechobee - Katherine Anne Teagan died June 24, 2020. She was born April 12, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Katherine (Radke) Reichard. A resident of Okeechobee more than 40 years, she enjoyed camping, animals, nature, fishing, and most of all, spending time with her family. She owned and operated Katie's Pet Parlor for 30 years.
Mrs. Teagan was preceded in death by her mother; sister, Barbara Barker; and brother, Bruce Reichard.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tom Teagan; daughter, Jeanni Bayless (Jack), all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Lea, Shawn, and David; great grandchildren, Charlie and Emberly; brother, George Reichard, of New York; and sister, Susan Rood (Thomas), of New York.
The family received friends for a visitation 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
June 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
