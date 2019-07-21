Okeechobee - Katherine Elaine Thomas died July 17, 2019. She was born Feb. 6, 1959 in Okeechobee to Alan and Barbara Thomas. She was a resident of Okeechobee most of her life.
Katy loved fishing, cooking, gardening, and spending time in the great outdoors. She was artistic and creative with an outgoing personality and infectious laugh.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert Rowland; parents, Alan and Babs Thomas; sons, Shane O'Cain (Krissi) and Brian O'Cain (Averi); sisters, Mary Lee Fountain (David) and Lisa Ingram (Rex); grandchildren, Blayne, Kelsi, Colton, Wyatt, and Reed O'Cain; and nieces and nephews, Justina Mattson (Newt), Jared Fountain (Joanna), Cade Stokes, and McKenzie Wilkerson (Vance).
The family received friends from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
