Okeechobee - Katherine Francis Alger died April 9, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1941 in Muskegon, Mich. She was a resident of Okeechobee since 2004.
Mrs. Alger was preceded in death by her sons, Fred and Tracy.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Hugh Alger, of Okeechobee; daughter, Traca Savadogo, of Seattle, Wash.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 12, 2019