Katherine Francis Alger

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Francis Alger.

Okeechobee - Katherine Francis Alger died April 9, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1941 in Muskegon, Mich. She was a resident of Okeechobee since 2004.
Mrs. Alger was preceded in death by her sons, Fred and Tracy.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Hugh Alger, of Okeechobee; daughter, Traca Savadogo, of Seattle, Wash.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Funeral Home
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.