Kathie Marlie Bass
1957 - 2020
Okeechobee - Kathie Marlie Bass died May 5, 2020. She was born Dec. 28, 1957 in Okeechobee to Herman and Katherine (Raulerson) Thomas. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she was a member of North Okeechobee Church of God. She owned and operated her own ranch and enjoyed caring for her cattle. She treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Bass was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Earl "Gator" Bass; father, Herman Thomas; and brother, Wyatt Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Bear Sutton, of Okeechobee; daughter, Angela Pendrey (Keith), of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Shayla, Rance, and Haylee Rae; great grandson, Brammer; mother, Katherine Thomas; and brothers, Wilson Thomas (Tina), of St. Cloud, and Earl Thomas (Tammy), of Okeechobee.
Graveside services were 10 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 Basinger Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Basinger Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
May 10, 2020
As days go by and things get you weary,
For whilst your eyes are welled and teary,
God Almighty is up above on careful watch,
For your tears He promised to catch.
Psalms 56:8 You keep track of my wandering. Do collect my tears in your skin bottle. Are they not recorded in your book?.
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
