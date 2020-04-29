Okeechobee - Kathleen Aleta Frady went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. She was born April 7, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to Harley and Elizabeth Miller. A previous resident of Conklin, New York, she relocated to Okeechobee eleven years ago. She loved gardening and watching the birds that flew over her flowers while sitting on her swing.
Mrs. Frady was preceded in death by her parents, Harley Miller and Elizabeth Labine Miller.
She is survived by her significant other of 18 years, John Flynn, of Okeechobee; sons, Gary Jewell (Melissa), of Ohio, Kenny Dewilde (Angie), of Missouri, Chris Jewell, of Ohio; daughter, Angela Bevers-Frady, of New York; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 29, 2020