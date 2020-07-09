1/1
Kathleen M. Dyess
Kathleen M. Dyess, 92
LAKE PLACID - Kathleen M. Dyess passed away June 28, 2020 in Lake Placid.
She was born Apr. 26, 1928 in Felda, Fla., to the late James Letcher and the late Nita (Taylor) Maddox. She was the Director of the Hendry County Health Department for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed by her entire family.
She leaves behind fond memories her daughters, Carol Thomas of Five Points, Ala., Peggy Hampton (Jerry), of LaBelle; her son, John Dyess of Liberty, Tenn. passed away on July 3, 2020. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kim Mabire, Bill Mabire, Craig Hampton, Kevin Hampton, Jason Dyess and Dori Clayton; many great and great-great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Dyess; and grandson, Casey Dyess.
Celebration of her life will be held privately at the home of Jason Dyess on July 13, 2020.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 9, 2020.
