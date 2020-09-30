Kathlyn Gilliam Osburn

Lancaster, 81

Hurricane, W.Va - Kathlyn Gilliam Osburn Lancaster, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Okeechobee, Fla., passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Bellaire at Devonshire in Scott Depot, W.Va. She was born May 19, 1939 in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rudolph and Orpha Curry Gilliam.

Kathlyn's love for fishing led her to Okeechobee, Florida where she worked for many years as a real estate agent.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C. Ernest Lancaster as well as Charles Robert Osburn, the father of her children; a daughter, Kathy Ann Jenkins Wise; a step-son, Charles Robert Osburn, Jr. and a step-daughter, Debra Lancaster.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Donna Osburn of Hurricane, W.Va.; two sisters, Connie Linville of Teays Valley, W.Va., Carol Frye of Macon, Ga.; a brother, Hughie Ronald "Dick" Gilliam of Wayne, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Daniel Gethen Jenkins, Jessica Jenkins Young, Rebecca Osburn and Savanna Osburn; and three great grandchildren, Bell Adore Young, Daniel Gethen Jenkins, III and Colton Jenkins.

A private service for the family will be held at graveside.

Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. is in charge of arrangements.







